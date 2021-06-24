Martin Luther King Jr. books, speeches find new publisher

Desegregation in education was a major goal for civil rights advocates, such as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), during the Civil Rights Movement. In 1957, nine African American students were a catalyst for change and equality in the education system when they persisted in attending the all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Their enrollment was a product of the 1954 Brown Vs. Board of Education Supreme Court case, a hallmark victory for Black Americans that ruled segregation in schools unconstitutional. However, although the court ruling was a giant leap towards equality, it was not immediately effective, and Black Americans still had to face an uphill battle to actually attend predominantly White high schools. When the court case ruled segregation in schools as unconstitutional, there were many attempts at integrating Black students into White schools, but they were unsuccessful due to the court’s lack of clarity on when integration would happen. Three years later, in 1957, the NAACP formed a group of nine students to be the radical stimulus for integration in public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas. However, their attempts were initially futile as Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus, who was pro-segregation, actively prevented the students from attending Central High School and used the ambiguity of the court ruling to delay integration in schools. It wasn’t until Dr. Martin Luther King urged President Eisenhower to get involved did Faubus stand down. Listening to Dr. Martin Luther King, Eisenhower took a stand against the injustice the Little Rock Nine students were facing and ordered army troops to shield the students from the Arkansas National Guard and the federal troops for the remainder of the year. Due to the Supreme Court’s vague outlines as to when exactly integration in schools should happen in the Brown Vs. Board of Education case, coupled with President Eisenhower's lack of urgency to integrate, segregation in schools prolonged. However, because Martin Luther King urged President Eisenhower to take an active stand in Little Rock, the nine African American students were able to attend Central High School.