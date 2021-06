As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall globally, the number of people getting back into the air is rising each day. With this rise in travelers comes more demand for affordable ticket options, which is just what airlines such as Spirit and Frontier are known for. These two ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) both are expecting their business to do very well post COVID due to just this reason. The airline's CEO's sat down at the Routes America Conference recently to discuss the future of their airlines.