Reliance to invest $10.1 bln in new energy business over 3 years

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

CHENNAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd will invest 750 billion Indian rupees ($10.10 billion) in a new energy business over the next three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in the company’s annual general meeting with shareholders on Thursday.

Reliance will build solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell-making factory and an electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen as a part of the business, Ambani said.

