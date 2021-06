Vietnam says it has discovered a new coronavirus variant that is highly transmissible and could help explain the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. Vietnam’s health authorities carried out genetic sequencing and determined the new variant was a mixture of the COVID-19 strains that were first detected in the United Kingdom and India. “That the new one is an Indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the UK variant is very dangerous,” Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a government meeting. Long said that lab tests suggest this new variant could spread more easily. “The characteristic of this strain is that it spreads quickly in the air,” he added. “The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment.”