Hutchinson, MN

Rollover Near Hutchinson Injures 5 Teens

By KWLM-NEWS
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(McLeod County, MN)--On Wednesday Morning at approximately 6:23 a.m., the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 180th St and Walden Ave, west of Hutchinson. A 16-year old female was driving a 1999 Ford F250 pickup and rolled. The vehicle had four juvenile passengers ranging from 16 to 17 years old. All five occupants were taken to the Hutchinson Hospital by Allina ambulance. Two of the victims were then flown to a metro-area hospital. The current conditions of the victims is unknown at this time. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Hutchinson Fire Department, Allina Ambulance and the MN State Patrol. The accident remains under investigation.

www.willmarradio.com
