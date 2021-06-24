3 Minnesotans Awarded Carnegie Medals For Heroic Acts

It was just 145 years ago today, June 25, 1876, when Colonel Custer, the Boy General of the Union Army – Son of Morning Star – who attacks at dawn – and Creeping Panther who comes in the night, met his end in a fight for the ages near the Little Big Horn River, on the Crow Nation, in Montana. A combined force of Lakota, Dakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho had escaped their reservation, and it was the job of Custer and his 7th Cavalry to keep the peace between the various Indian tribes and American settlers.