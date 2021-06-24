3 Minnesotans Awarded Carnegie Medals For Heroic Acts
(Undated) -- Three Minnesotans have been honored for risking their lives to save people. Yesterday, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced those who would be receiving medals, which is the highest honor for civilian heroism in North America. Steven T. Boesl, of Brandon, died while trying to save his brother and nephew from a toxic grain silo. Ryan Horne, of International Falls, climbed into a burning car and saved an elderly woman. And, David Brown, of Shakopee, rescued two men from the Gull River. Over 100 Minnesota residents have been awarded Carnegie Medals since 1904.www.willmarradio.com