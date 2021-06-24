Role of change management in automation

Is there a best practice, for changing the management IP on a FIPS enabled Panorama M-100?. I have a FIPs enabled Panorama M-100. It is configured with a management interface for administrative functions on one network. It is configured with another interface on a different network to communicate with managed firewalls (Layer 2 Adjacent). I need to change the management IP. Normally, I would do this through the console on other networking devices. However, it appears that for FIPS, Palo Alto disables the console. I attempted to SSH to the non management interface with no luck. I assume this is by design. My concern is changing the IP on a production asset and making an error during change and losing connectivity.