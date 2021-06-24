Role of change management in automation

Poised for Rapid Growth into New Markets, Leading Open-Source RPA Provider Helps Partners and Customers Build, Manage, and Scale Automation Processes. Robocorp, the open-source process automation platform, has closed a $21M Series A investment round led by Canvas Ventures with participation from Benchmark, Uncorrelated Ventures, Slow Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack Ventures and a host of angels in the intelligent automation and open source space. Additionally, Robocorp is releasing Robocorp Control Room, a self-managed automation orchestration platform for solutions integrators, robots-as-service providers, and enterprises that want to power automations at scale with governance and control.