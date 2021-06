Biglaw firms come in all shapes and sizes, and even the smaller ones are quickly adopting the DPW’s money moves when it comes to associate compensation. Brown Rudnick — a firm with just over 200 attorneys that brought home $$216,367,000 gross revenue in 2020, landing it at No. 144 in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — will be paying out salaries on the new Davis Polk scale for associates at all of its U.S. offices. Here’s what that looks like at the firm: