Are Virtual Music Performances a Sustainable Venture for Artists and Fans?

Beating The Odds Over and Over, Proven to Be Abe's Way Of Life. Abe, an artist from NJ has proven to be not just a beastly artist but also an outstanding serviceman surpassing all negative expectations for his life. It's not quite a comeback story but rather a success story. A story that shows there are no limits but those that you put on yourself. Despite all odds, Abe has proven to be the real deal! From childhood struggles to serving his country, music industry brush-offs, he is standing strong and here to talk with us, lets see what he has to say...