Are Virtual Music Performances a Sustainable Venture for Artists and Fans?
Musicians are now turning to live streaming so that they can use high-tech methods so that they can host performances. Virtual performances are a fantastic way for musicians to stream their shows to audiences across the world, without having to leave the room. This is giving fans the chance to partake in the live experience, for a small ticket fee. Some bands are even live streaming for free. Are they virtual music performances good for both the artist and the fans?www.chartattack.com