Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Are Virtual Music Performances a Sustainable Venture for Artists and Fans?

By Marela Bush
chartattack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians are now turning to live streaming so that they can use high-tech methods so that they can host performances. Virtual performances are a fantastic way for musicians to stream their shows to audiences across the world, without having to leave the room. This is giving fans the chance to partake in the live experience, for a small ticket fee. Some bands are even live streaming for free. Are they virtual music performances good for both the artist and the fans?

www.chartattack.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Streaming#Music Business#Live Music#Vr#Spotify#The Power Of Vr Bands#Nightwish#Virtual Festivals Wacken#Blind Guardian#Download
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Technology
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Musicthisis50.com

Meet Hannah Brooke, A Growing Music Artist

Hannah Brooke is a growing music artist. She is also a model as well as a dancer. This musician started her career firmly by singing on reality TV shows such as X-Factor and became an American Idol. She began her career when she started working on her first single, ‘Pull Up,’ which is releasing this month.
Saint Paul, MNMinnesota Daily

The return of live music brings back a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy for venues, fans and artists alike

Good news, music fans: The next few months are going to be jam-packed with great tunes and mosh pits as concerts return to the Twin Cities. As Minnesotans get vaccinated and the state lifts mask mandates, local venues have decided to open their doors and reintroduce in-person shows this summer, bringing back an aspect of pre-pandemic life for fans, artists and the venues themselves.
Musicnewsnet5

Musical artists come together to create spiritual treasures

CHICAGO, Ill. — After a year of being disconnected from one another, live music is returning. In a highly polarized time when even mask-wearing divides, an eclectic group of musicians is focused on unity. The Surabhi Ensemble is forging cross-cultural connections with each note they play. “I'm a passionate practitioner...
Musicfestivalnet.com

Sound of Music Festival ‑ Virtual

Thr Sound of Music is looking a little different again this year. While we won't be gathering in Spencer Smith Park for 10 days of Festival fun ‑ we will be presenting a range of experiences that remind you of that Father's Day feeling. It's a new year of making SOM memories as we return to live.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Musical groups offer virtual spring concerts

WESTFIELD-Music is alive and thriving in the city and two virtual concerts this month are showcasing the talent of singers of all ages. Nine young singers have been rehearsing since late February and their efforts will be on view during a virtual concert on June 17 at 6:30 p.m. Kerry...
Musicdweb.news

Minhajur Rahman Albi, a musical artist, a music composer and a digital marketer.

Silhat, Bangladesh Jun 16, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Minhajur Rahman Albi is a musical artist, music composer, and digital marketer. He lives in Sylhet which is the northeastern part of Bangladesh. He loves singing, composing music, playing cricket, football, and badminton, and doing photography. He completed him A level in 2017....
Cell PhonesPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Mike Shinoda Enters Music’s Future With AI-Generated Songs + Virtual Artists

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is already dipping his proverbial toe into the brave new world of all-virtual musical artists and songs created entirely by artificial intelligence. He's doing so as a ground-floor investor with a startup called Authentic Artists, an AI-generated music platform also backed by big business honchos such as former Fox CEO James Murdoch and executives from Microsoft and Roblox.
Music1019thekeg.com

Music Fans Are Ready To Return To Concerts

After not being able to see live music over the past year due to the pandemic, Americans are more eager than ever to go to a concert, not just to enjoy their favorite tunes, but to support their favorite musicians who have been out of work. A new Lending Tree...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

UCSB Music Department Virtual Concerts

Even in the face of a freeze on live music, Santa Barbara’s cultural life has been down, but not out. While we were all mostly quarantined at home, we still heard many notable workaround projects, including those presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara (those great Ventura drive-ins!), and streaming concerts from the Lobero and the Marjorie Luke theaters.
Technologyrsu21.net

RSU 21 Kids’ Chorus share virtual performance

The RSU 21 Kids’ Chorus went virtual this year! Check out the elementary students’ online performance! Student singers in first through third grade from throughout the school district did a wonderful job. They were led by music teachers Karen Mathews and Victoria Cherry. Each child was given a packet of songs to learn, along with an online songbook and videos. They did warm-ups to strengthen their singing voicea; built early music literacy skills; and practiced three or more songs in a row. Despite not meeting in person due to the pandemic, everyone had a great time! Go to https://www.wevideo.com/view/2236180861 to listen to the online performance. Lyrics to the two songs recorded in this video are transcribed below.
Musicindieflexmusic.com

Music Monday Artist: Abe From The Ave

Beating The Odds Over and Over, Proven to Be Abe's Way Of Life. Abe, an artist from NJ has proven to be not just a beastly artist but also an outstanding serviceman surpassing all negative expectations for his life. It's not quite a comeback story but rather a success story. A story that shows there are no limits but those that you put on yourself. Despite all odds, Abe has proven to be the real deal! From childhood struggles to serving his country, music industry brush-offs, he is standing strong and here to talk with us, lets see what he has to say...
Entertainmenthudsonarealibrary.org

Virtual This Summer: Movement & Music

Program Description: Join local musician, Abby Lappen, for an hour of live, engaging, virtual fun. Abby plays guitar and sings, reads stories, and leads toddlers, kids, and families in fun and easy stretches and movement. Registration: For the Zoom login, email youth@hudsonarealibrary.org or call 518-828-1792 x101.
Musicdweb.news

M.Hasan is a Bangladeshi Musical Artist

Dhaka, Bangladesh Jun 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – M.Hasan is a Bangladeshi musician, music composer, Musical Artist. He released some musics on major music streaming platforms worldwide. You can get them on Spotify, Amazon Music, apple music, deezer, Shazam, Napster, SoundCloud, Boomplay, tidal, iHeartRadio, YouTube music and on instagram and Facebook library as well.
Musicartidea.org

JUNETEENTH DAY: "VISIONS OF OUR FUTURE" VIRTUAL PERFORMANCES

Join us on Juneteenth for the "Visions of Our Future" virtual performances. The artists performing will be M'Bosse Dance Company of Senegal and Keepers of the Culture Performing Arts Company with music by Elder Brian Jarawa Gray, Antwain Johnson, Jr. as Fred Hampton, and the Rahsaan Langley Project. This event will be hosted by Hanan Hameen, Co-Founder of the Official Juneteenth Coalition of Greater New Haven.
Theater & Danceworldwideentertainmenttv.com

UK Artist TINN Releases “Obbo” Music Video

BIRMINGHAM’S RISING RAP SENSATION TINN THRUSTS CLASSIC HOOD VISUALS IN TO A SOPHISTICATED, EMPOWERING LIGHT WITH RELEASE OF ‘OBBO’. Ask anyone who is the next rapper to blow from Birmingham and the chances are that TINN will be high on the list. Releasing his brand new single OBBO, TINN shows...
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

Virtual Performer: Silly Sparkles

Recommended for grades K-6. Registration is required and opens Tuesday, June 8. Online registration closes at noon on the date of the program. Live Zoom programs last 30-45 minutes. When the performer allows, we will post an archived recording of the program to the Library's Facebook page. Get ready to...
MusicLaGrange Daily News

Local artists to perform at Pure Life on Friday evening

Writers Round is a new addition to Pure Life Studios and will feature up-and-coming artists and their original works. On Friday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m., Pure Life will feature local artists Corbin Hoats, Aaron Gibson, and Anji Kiazen, according to a press release from the venue. Writers Round is...