Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Real-space observation of surface structuring induced by ultra-fast-laser illumination far below the melting threshold

By Ch. Zaum, N. Osterloh, R. Darkins, D. M. Duffy, K. Morgenstern
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntense short laser pulses are an intriguing tool for tailoring surface properties via ultra-fast melting of the surface layer of an irradiated target. Despite extensive studies on the interaction of femto-second laser interaction with matter, the initial steps of the morphological changes are not yet fully understood. Here, we reveal that substantial surface structure changes occur at energy densities far below the melting threshold. By using low-temperature scanning tunneling microscopy we resolve atomic-scale changes, i.e. the creation of nanosized adatom and vacancy clusters. The two cluster types have distinct non-linear fluence-dependencies. A theoretical analysis reveals their creation and motion to be non-thermal in nature. The formation of these atomistic changes, individually resolved here for the first time, recast our understanding of how surfaces respond to low-intensity ultra-short laser illumination. A visualization and control of the initial morphological changes upon laser illumination are not only of fundamental interest, but pave the way for the designing material properties through surface structuring.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Thresholds#Illumination#Surf#Introduction Femtosecond#Ag#Stm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Physics
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
PhysicsNature.com

General theory and observation of Cherenkov radiation induced by multimode solitons

Advancements in computational capabilities along with the possibility of accessing high power levels have stimulated a reconsideration of multimode fibers. Multimode fibers are nowadays intensely pursued in terms of addressing longstanding issues related to information bandwidth and implementing new classes of high-power laser sources. In addition, the multifaceted nature of this platform, arising from the complexity associated with hundreds and thousands of interacting modes, has provided a fertile ground for observing novel physical effects. However, this same complexity has introduced a formidable challenge in understanding these newly emerging physical phenomena. Here, we provide a comprehensive theory capable of explaining the distinct Cherenkov radiation lines produced during multimode soliton fission events taking place in nonlinear multimode optical fibers. Our analysis reveals that this broadband dispersive wave emission is a direct byproduct of the nonlinear merging of the constituent modes comprising the resulting multimode soliton entities, and is possible in both the normal and anomalous dispersive regions. These theoretical predictions are experimentally and numerically corroborated in both parabolic and step-index multimode silica waveguides. Effects arising from different soliton modal compositions can also be accounted for, using this model. At a more fundamental level, our results are expected to further facilitate our understanding of the underlying physics associated with these complex “many-body” nonlinear processes.
ScienceNature.com

Microbiologically induced aesthetic and structural changes to dimension stone

Dimension stone is natural rock prepared for building use. It is rapidly colonised by microorganisms that cause discoloration (mainly cyanobacteria, algae and fungi) and structural damage. Microbial mobilisation of ions leads to new superficial or internal deposits, weakening the structure. Cyanobacteria and fungi may penetrate, filling pores or creating new spaces. Lichens, fungus/phototroph associations, colonise surfaces and damage stone through ingrowing rhizines and acid production. Initial degradation produces conditions suitable for germination of seeds of higher plants and further destruction. Emerging techniques to elucidate stone-cell interactions and control of initial biofilm formation that eventuates in stone disintegration are discussed.
PhysicsNature.com

Study of disorder in pulsed laser deposited double perovskite oxides by first-principle structure prediction

Double perovskite oxides, with generalized formula A2BB\(^{\prime}\)O6, attract wide interest due to their multiferroic and charge transfer properties. They offer a wide range of potential applications such as spintronics and electrically tunable devices. However, great practical limitations are encountered, since a spontaneous order of the B-site cations is notoriously hard to achieve. In this joint experimental-theoretical work, we focused on the characterization of double perovskites La2TiFeO6 and La2VCuO6 films grown by pulsed laser deposition and interpretation of the observed B-site disorder and partial charge transfer between the B-site ions. A random structure sampling method was used to show that several phases compete due to their corresponding configurational entropy. In order to capture a representative picture of the most relevant competing microstates in realistic experimental conditions, this search included the potential formation of non-stoichiometric phases as well, which could also be directly related to the observed partial charge transfer. We optimized the information encapsulated in the potential energy landscape, captured via structure sampling, by evaluating both enthalpic and entropic terms. These terms were employed as a metric for the competition of different phases. This approach, applied herein specifically to La2TiFeO6, highlights the presence of highly entropic phases above the ground state which can explain the disorder observed frequently in the broader class of double perovskite oxides.
Sciencearxiv.org

Terahertz non-label subwavelength imaging with composite photonics-plasmonics structured illumination

Inspired by the capability of structured illumination microscopy in subwavelength imaging, many researchers devoted themselves to investigating this methodology. However, due to the free propagating feature of the traditional structured illumination fields, the resolution can be only improved up to double times compared with the diffractied limited microscopy. Besides, most of the previous studies, relying on incoherent illumination sources, are restricted to fluorescent samples. In this work, a subwavelength nonfluorescent imaging method is proposed based on the terahertz traveling wave and plasmonics illumination. Excited along with a metal grating, the spoof surface plasmons are employed as the plasmonics illumination. When the scattering waves with the SSPs illumination are captured, the high order spatial frequency components of the sample are already encoded into the obtainable low order ones. Then, an algorithm is summarized to shift the modulated SF components to their actual positions in the Fourier domain. In this manner, high order SF components carrying the fine information are introduced to reconstruct the desired imaging, leading to an improvement of the resolution up to 0.12 lambda. Encouragingly, the resolution can be further enhanced by tuning the working frequency of the SSPs. This method holds promise for some important applications in terahertz nonfluorescent microscopy and sample detection with weak scattering.
Astronomyreviewgeek.com

Astronomers Found An Enormous Rotating Structure in Space

A new scientific study found that tendrils of galaxies measuring several hundred light-years long are the largest known spinning object in our universe. These cosmic filaments are composed of multiple galaxies, making them—if you can wrap your mind around that—incredibly large. The concept of things spinning and rotating in space...
Physicsarxiv.org

Spectral singularities and threshold gain of a slab laser under illumination of a focused Gaussian beam

We study spectral singularities of an infinite planar slab of homogeneous optically active material in focus of a thin lens under illumination of a Gaussian beam. We describe the field distribution of the Gaussian beam under this configuration as a plane wave propagated near the optical axis which its phase and amplitude vary with distance from center of the beam. Based on this approximation, we carry out the transfer matrix for the slab. We explore the consequences of this configuration on determining the threshold gain of the active medium and tuning the resonance frequencies related to spectral singularities. We show that the spectral singularities and the threshold gain besides that vary with distance from center of the Gaussian beam, also they change with relative aperture of the focusing lens. As a result, using a thin lens with higher relative aperture, the spectral singularities corresponding resonances shift to the higher frequencies (lower wavelengths). Numerical results confirm the theoretical findings.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Experts in space exploration, illumination and interferometry to headline 2021 OSA Design Congress

Washington - The all-virtual OSA Optical Design and Fabrication Congress, to be held 27 June - 01 July, will feature three plenary talks describing advances in space telescopes, applications of freeform optics and a historical overview of interferometry. Other topics that attendees can engage in include the fabrication of optics by lasers, additive manufacturing of optical components, the use of metasurfaces and more.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Poisson groupoids and moduli spaces of flat bundles over surfaces

Let $\Sigma $ be a compact connected and oriented surface with nonempty boundary and let $G$ be a Lie group equipped with a bi-invariant pseudo-Riemannian metric. The moduli space of flat principal $G$-bundles over $\Sigma$ which are trivialized at a finite subset of $\partial\Sigma$ carries a natural quasi-Hamiltonian structure which was introduced by Li-Bland and Severa. By a suitable restriction of the holonomy over $\partial \Sigma$ and of the gauge action, which is called a decoration of $\partial \Sigma$, it is possible to obtain a number of interesting Poisson structures as subquotients of this family of quasi-Hamiltonian structures. In this work we use this quasi-Hamiltonian structure to construct Poisson and symplectic groupoids in a systematic fashion by means of two observations: (1) gluing two copies of the same decorated surface along suitable subspaces of their boundaries determines a groupoid structure on the moduli space associated to the new surface, this procedure can be iterated by gluing four copies of the same surface, thereby inducing a double Poisson groupoid structure; (2) on the other hand, we can suppose that $G$ is a Lie 2-group, then the groupoid structure on $G$ descends to a groupoid structure on the moduli space of flat $G$-bundles over $\Sigma$. These two observations can be combined to produce up to three distinct and compatible groupoid structures on the associated moduli spaces. We illustrate these methods by considering symplectic groupoids over Bruhat cells, twisted moduli spaces and Poisson 2-groups besides the classical examples.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of current-induced switching in non-collinear antiferromagnetic IrMn by differential voltage measurements

There is accelerating interest in developing memory devices using antiferromagnetic (AFM) materials, motivated by the possibility for electrically controlling AFM order via spin-orbit torques, and its read-out via magnetoresistive effects. Recent studies have shown, however, that high current densities create non-magnetic contributions to resistive switching signals in AFM/heavy metal (AFM/HM) bilayers, complicating their interpretation. Here we introduce an experimental protocol to unambiguously distinguish current-induced magnetic and nonmagnetic switching signals in AFM/HM structures, and demonstrate it in IrMn3/Pt devices. A six-terminal double-cross device is constructed, with an IrMn3 pillar placed on one cross. The differential voltage is measured between the two crosses with and without IrMn3 after each switching attempt. For a wide range of current densities, reversible switching is observed only when write currents pass through the cross with the IrMn3 pillar, eliminating any possibility of non-magnetic switching artifacts. Micromagnetic simulations support our findings, indicating a complex domain-mediated switching process.
ComputersScience Daily

Perovskite memory devices with ultra-fast switching speed

A research team led by Professor Jang-Sik Lee of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has successfully developed an halide perovskite-based memory with an ultra-fast switching speed. The findings from this study were published in Nature Communications on June 10, 2021. Resistive switching memory is a promising contender for...
Astronomyfollowthistrendingworld.com

A study finds lightning impacts the edge of space in ways not previously observed

Solar flares jetting out from the sun and thunderstorms generated on Earth impact the planet's ionosphere in different ways, which have implications for the ability to conduct long-range communications. A team of researchers working with data collected by the Incoherent Scatter Radar (ISR) at the Arecibo Observatory, satellites, and lightning...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Electrical low-frequency $1/f^γ$ noise due to surface diffusion of scatterers on an ultra low noise graphene platform

Masahiro Kamada, Antti Laitinen, Weijun Zeng, Marco Will, Jayant Sarkar, Kirsi Tappura, Heikki Seppa, Pertti Hakonen. Low-frequency $1/f^{\gamma}$ noise is ubiquitous, even in high-end electronic devices. For qubits such noise results in decrease of their coherence times. Recently, it was found that adsorbed O$_2$ molecules provide the dominant contribution to flux noise in superconducting quantum interference devices. To clarify the basic principles of such adsorbant noise, we have investigated the formation of low-frequency noise while the mobility of surface adsorbants is varied by temperature. In our experiments, we measured low-frequency current noise in suspended monolayer graphene samples under the influence of adsorbed Ne atoms. Owing to the extremely small intrinsic noise of graphene in suspended Corbino geometry, we could resolve a combination of $1/f^{\gamma}$ and Lorentzian noise spectra induced by the presence of Ne. We find that the $1/f^{\gamma}$ noise is caused by surface diffusion of Ne atoms and by temporary formation of few-Ne-atom clusters. Our results support the idea that clustering dynamics of defects is relevant for understanding of $1/f$ noise in general metallic systems.
Computersarxiv.org

The maximum discrete surface-to-volume ratio of space-filling curve partitions

Space-filling curves (SFCs) are used in high performance computing to distribute a computational domain or its mesh, respectively, amongst different compute units, i.e.~cores or nodes or accelerators. The part of the domain allocated to each compute unit is called a partition. Besides the balancing of the work, the communication cost to exchange data between units determines the quality of a chosen partition. This cost can be approximated by the surface-to-volume ratio of partitions: the volume represents the amount of local work, while the surface represents the amount of data to be transmitted. Empirical evidence suggests that space-filling curves yield advantageous surface-to-volume ratios. Formal proofs are available only for regular grids. We investigate the surface-to-volume ratio of space-filling curve partitions for adaptive grids and derive the maximum surface-to-volume ratio as a function of the number of cells in the partition. In order to prove our main theorem, we construct a new framework for the study of adaptive grids, notably introducing the concepts of a shape and of classified partitions. The new methodological framework yields insight about the SFC-induced partition character even if the grids refine rather aggressively in localised areas: it quantifies the obtained surface-to-volume ratio. This framework thus has the potential to guide the design of better load balancing algorithms on the long term.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Non-local thermodynamic equilibrium effects determine the upper atmospheric temperature structure of the ultra-hot Jupiter KELT-9b

Several results indicate that the atmospheric temperature of the ultra-hot Jupiter KELT-9b in the main line formation region is a few thousand degrees higher than predicted by self-consistent models. We test whether non-local thermodynamic equilibrium (NLTE) effects are responsible for the presumably higher temperature. We employ the Cloudy NLTE radiative transfer code to self-consistently compute the upper atmospheric temperature-pressure (TP) profile of KELT-9b, assuming solar metallicity. The Cloudy NLTE TP profile is $\approx$2000 K hotter than that obtained with previous models assuming local thermodynamic equilibrium (LTE). In particular, in the 1-10$^{-7}$ bar range the temperature increases from $\approx$4000 K to $\approx$8500 K, remaining roughly constant at lower pressures. We find that the high temperature in the upper atmosphere of KELT-9b is driven principally by NLTE effects modifying the Fe and Mg level populations, which strongly influence the atmospheric thermal balance. We employ Cloudy to compute LTE and NLTE synthetic transmission spectra on the basis of the TP profiles computed in LTE and NLTE, respectively, finding that the NLTE model generally produces stronger absorption lines than the LTE model (up to 30%), which is largest in the ultraviolet. We compare the NLTE synthetic transmission spectrum with the observed H$\alpha$ and H$\beta$ line profiles obtaining an excellent match, thus supporting our results. The NLTE synthetic transmission spectrum can be used to guide future observations aiming at detecting features in the planet's transmission spectrum. Metals, such as Mg and Fe, and NLTE effects shape the upper atmospheric temperature structure of KELT-9b and thus affect the mass-loss rates derived from it. Finally, our results call for checking whether this is the case also of cooler planets.
Physicsarxiv.org

On the Role of Atomic Binding Forces and Warm-Dense-Matter Physics in the Modeling of mJ-Class Laser-Induced Surface Ablation

Ultrafast laser heating of electrons on a metal surface breaks the pressure equilibrium within the material, thus initiating ablation. The stasis of a room-temperature metal results from a balance between repulsive and attractive binding pressures. We calculate this with a choice of Equation of State (EOS), whose applicability in the Warm-Dense-Matter regime is varied. Hydrodynamic modeling of surface ablation in this regime involves calculation of electrostatic and thermal forces implied by the EOS, and therefore the physics outlining the evolution of the net inter-atomic binding (negative pressure) during rapid heating is of interest. In particular, we discuss the Thomas-Fermi-Dirac-Weizsacker model, and Averaged Atom Model, and their binding pressure as compared to the more commonly used models. A fully nonlinear hydrodynamic code with a pressure-sourced electrostatic field solver is then implemented to simulate the ablation process, and the ablation depths are compared with known measurements with good agreement. Results also show that re-condensation of a previously melted layer significantly reduces the overall ablated depth of copper for laser fluence between 10-30J/cm^2, further explaining a well-known trend observed in experiments in this regime. A transition from electrostatic to pressure-driven ablation is observed with laser fluence increasing.
Sciencearxiv.org

CARPool Covariance: Fast, unbiased covariance estimation for large-scale structure observables

The covariance matrix $\boldsymbol{\Sigma}$ of non-linear clustering statistics that are measured in current and upcoming surveys is of fundamental interest for comparing cosmological theory and data and a crucial ingredient for the likelihood approximations underlying widely used parameter inference and forecasting methods. The extreme number of simulations needed to estimate $\boldsymbol{\Sigma}$ to sufficient accuracy poses a severe challenge. Approximating $\boldsymbol{\Sigma}$ using inexpensive but biased surrogates introduces model error with respect to full simulations, especially in the non-linear regime of structure growth. To address this problem we develop a matrix generalization of Convergence Acceleration by Regression and Pooling (CARPool) to combine a small number of simulations with fast surrogates and obtain low-noise estimates of $\boldsymbol{\Sigma}$ that are unbiased by construction. Our numerical examples use CARPool to combine GADGET-III $N$-body simulations with fast surrogates computed using COmoving Lagrangian Acceleration (COLA). Even at the challenging redshift $z=0.5$, we find variance reductions of at least $\mathcal{O}(10^1)$ and up to $\mathcal{O}(10^4)$ for the elements of the matter power spectrum covariance matrix on scales $8.9\times 10^{-3} Comments: 16 pages, 20 figures.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Density functional theory study of the structural, electronic, and surface reaction properties of bismuth vanady1 oxyhalide BiVO3F

BiVO3F is a promising material used in solar energy conversion systems. Here, we first report the calculated structural, electronic, and surface reaction properties using PBE and hybrid density functionals. We found it is a direct band gap semiconductor, and the calculated band gap is consistent with experimental value only using the hybrid density functional with a fraction of Hartree Fock (HF) exchange {\alpha}=0.1. The (001) surface is the most stable surface among all the low index (001), (010), and (100) surfaces. There are V and Bi sites exposed on (001) surface which can serves as activity sites. That is quite different from BiVO4 where only Bi sties can be taken as surface reaction sites. The OER intermediates OH* and OOH* prefer to form a bridge structure on both V and Bi sites. This makes the first proton removal step is very easy, but the O-O bond is difficult to form which leads the overpotential of OER is very high. Our work plays a guide principle to design the high efficiency photocatalysis and photoanodes based on BiVO3F.