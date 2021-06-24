Cancel
Music

Prom Night

By Normie Corp, Dolly
 4 days ago

Join 18 local artists for an evening of music and performance as we celebrate our resilience during one of the most impactful and challenging periods of our lifetimes. On Friday, June 25th, we look forward to showcasing DJs, drag, and live music. Entry is by donation and we hope you can tune in from the comfort of your own homes. Thank you for supporting local artists in these unprecedented times.This event is streamed from the unceded territories of the xmkym (Musqueam), Swxw7mesh (Squamish), and Sellwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

