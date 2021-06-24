Cancel
Jennifer Aniston says she would be ‘proud’ to have slept with David Schwimmer- but it never happened!

By Jed Leather
 4 days ago
Jennifer Aniston says she would have been ‘proud’ to say she'd slept with David Schwimmer - but insisted it never happened.

The former Friends co-stars recently confessed during the HBO Max reunion they used to ‘crush on’ one another but insisted they had never got involved romantically.

But appearing on The Howard Stern Show with co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, the presenter said he thinks Anniston and Schwimmer had ‘consummated’ their romance and he’ll ‘never believe that it wasn’t’.

He added: “Because why not? Why not bang Schwimmer?” To which Anniston replied: “Howard’s not going to believe me. I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

Jennifer Aniston
Howard Stern
Courteney Cox
David Schwimmer
Lisa Kudrow
