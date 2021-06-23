International Pressure Mounts on Imran Khan Over Offensive Interview

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan believes China’s version on Uyghurs, despite growing evidence of atrocities and violence in the Xinjiang province. His comments came as China celebrated the centenary of the Communist Party. “...Because of our extreme proximity and relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version,” Imran Khan said.The Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday that Mr Khan said that China's take on the Uyghur issue was “completely different from what was being reported in the Western media.”He also said that it was “hypocritical” to highlight just the Uyghur situation in Xinjiang, and Hong Kong and...