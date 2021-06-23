International Pressure Mounts on Imran Khan Over Offensive Interview
(International Christian Concern) – A Canadian-based NGO is calling for the removal of a CBC interview with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The group, Canadian Aid to Persecuted Christians, called the interview “deeply offensive, traumatic and appalling.” The interview focused on the Prime Minister’s concern over anti-Muslim sentiments, while ignoring Pakistan’s own dismal human rights record and the atrocious abuse of non-Muslim minorities throughout Pakistan.www.persecution.org