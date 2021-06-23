Cancel
Turkish President Joins Azerbaijani President in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(International Christian Concern) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Shushi of Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh) with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 15. Erdogan became the first leader to visit Shushi since the town was captured by Azerbaijan. Turkey’s military support of Azerbaijan during the 44-day war proved crucial in the capture of Shushi and the partnership between the two countries has only grown.

