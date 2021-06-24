5 Injured In Savannah Accident
The driver and 4 juvenile occupants were taken to the hospital following a one vehicle accident south of Savannah Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33 year old Krystal Bowen of Savannah was driving southbound on Business Highway 71, 2 miles south of Savannah, and went off the south side of the roadway with a vehicle that eventually struck an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle stopped on the west side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.