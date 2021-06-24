Cancel
Akron, OH

Summit County Continuum of Care Working to House Akron's Homeless

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Akron are working to clear out homeless encampments this week – a program which was on-hold during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, shelters closed or limited their capacity to ensure social distancing. Many people suddenly found themselves homeless and living outdoors. Akron had stopped sweeping those tent cities last March, but now says it must respond to safety concerns about the homeless encampments – from residents, property owners, and even railroad officials, since many of the encampments are near train tracks. Mar-quetta Boddie heads the Summit County Continuum of Care. She says her agency is working to get hotel vouchers for many of the people who will now be displaced.

