Thirty-Two Place on Atlantic East All-Academic Team for St. Mary’s College

St. Mary’s City, MD. – The Atlantic East Conference has released their all-academic teams for the 2020-21 academic school year. The Seahawks are affiliate members of the AEC in both men’s and women’s swimming as well as field hockey. St. Mary’s College placed 32 out of their potential 46 students on the all-academic team.

To earn a spot on the All-Academic team this year, a student-athlete must be a full-time student and register a 3.20 grade-point average or better through the Spring semester.

To view the entire list please visit the link below.

2020-21 ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

