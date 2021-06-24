Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Thirty-Two Place on Atlantic East All-Academic Team for St. Mary’s College

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago

St. Mary’s City, MD. – The Atlantic East Conference has released their all-academic teams for the 2020-21 academic school year. The Seahawks are affiliate members of the AEC in both men’s and women’s swimming as well as field hockey. St. Mary’s College placed 32 out of their potential 46 students on the all-academic team.

To earn a spot on the All-Academic team this year, a student-athlete must be a full-time student and register a 3.20 grade-point average or better through the Spring semester.

To view the entire list please visit the link below.

2020-21 ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

The post Thirty-Two Place on Atlantic East All-Academic Team for St. Mary’s College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic East Conference#Seahawks#Swimming#Aec#St Mary S College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Fulton, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton's Weaver named Academic All-American

FULTON — U.S. Lacrosse has announced its list of girls lacrosse All-Americans. Players were honored for their athletic and academic accomplishments. Fulton’s Emma Weaver was named an Academic All-American. In addition to excelling in the classroom, Weaver, has committed to play lacrosse at the University at Albany. She helped the...
SportsIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Academic All-Region teams announced for ICCAC

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference announced the Academic All-Region performers for Spring 2021. First teamers received a 3.5 grade point average or above and second team members earned between a 3.0 and a 3.49. Over 1,100 student-athletes reached first team recognition and nearly 650 were second teamers.
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

Grubbs named Academic All-District 4 First Team

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thiel College junior setter Courtney Grubbs (Freeport, Pa./Freeport) was named to the 2020- 2021 Academic All-District 4 Women’s Volleyball First Team Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). This is Grubbs’ second All-District First Team honor, with her first coming in 2019. An early childhood & special education major, Grubbs holds a […]
Syracuse, NYOneida Dispatch

Orange Trio Named to Men's Soccer All-ACC Academic Team

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Three Syracuse players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team for men’s soccer, which was announced on Wednesday, June 16. Junior Hilli Goldhar earned the award for the second time in his career, while senior Simon Triantafillou and sophomore Noah Singelmann are first-time honorees. Goldhar started all...
Sportschatsports.com

Program-Record 13 Blue Devils Named to All-ACC Academic Team

DURHAM – The All-ACC Academic Rowing Team was announced Monday, with a program-record 13 Blue Devils included on this year's squad. Duke's 13 honorees surpass the program's previous record of 10 selections in 2008 and 2019. Among the selections were graduate student Tara Fagan, seniors Savannah Herbek and Ema Kuczura, juniors Grace Butero, Sydney Johnson, Gabriella Salvati and Amelia Shunk, sophomores Rivca Chaver, Megan Lee and Emilie Lijesen, and freshmen Erin Heyeck, Brenna Morley and Ithika Senthilnathan.
Educationsccflyers.com

Twenty-One Flyers Named to Region 10 All-Academic Team

Sandhills Community College saw 21 of its student athletes named to the NJCAA Region 10 All-Academic team for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Region 10 All-Academic team represents 849 student athletes from the 28 schools that participated this year. To receive All-Academic recognition, a student must be enrolled full-time throughout the year and maintain a cumulative GPA over 3.0.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Women's Water Polo Places 14 on the Conference All-Academic Team

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. – Santa Clara women's water polo had 14 players earn spots on the 2020-21 Golden Coast Conference All-Academic Team. A total of 106 players from the league were recognized. Frumkin and Sicat earned spots on the team all four years. Battilega made her third-consecutive appearance and Baglietto,...
Virginia Statejerryratcliffe.com

Virginia has seven named to All-ACC Women’s Lacrosse Academic Team

Seven Virginia women’s lacrosse players were selected to the All-ACC Academic team, the league announced on Tuesday. Freshman Maggie Bostain, graduate student Meredith Chapman, junior Annie Dyson, freshman Mackenzie Hoeg, redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern, senior Olivia Schildmeyer and senior Gwin Sinnott were each earned the honor. Bostain was an All-ACC...
Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

KSU's Armstrong, Nana Fabu named to academic all-star team

Two Kennesaw State players were named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s 23rd annual Academic All-Star Team. Bryson Armstrong and William Nana Fabu were selected among 54 total student-athletes on the list. Armstrong, an outside linebacker who transferred to UCF after the spring season, earned a 3.35 grade-point...
Saint Mary Parish, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

East St. Mary Jaguars place third in AAU event

East St. Mary Jaguars travel basketball team placed third in the AAU Louisiana district championship in Alexandria at the end of May. On the front row is Nylan Francis. Standing, from left, are coach Jermaine Grimm, Zane Griffin, Logan Linston, JaQuan Gray, Charlie Wells, Adrian Garrison and coach Herman Hartman.
College Sportsjerryratcliffe.com

Four Cavaliers named to All-ACC Academic Team

Four members of the Virginia men’s golf team have been named to the 2021 Men’s Golf All-ACC Academic Team. That group includes sophomore Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy), freshman George Duangmanee (Fairfax, Va.), freshman Chris Fosdick (Middlefield, Conn.) and senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) Orischak is a repeat selection...
Golfchatsports.com

Four From Men's Golf Land on League's All-Academic Team

SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference unveiled its 2020-21 All-Academic honorees and Matt McCarty was one of 10 chosen first team. Jack Avrit, Alex Conley and Zack Kaneshiro earned honorable mention distinction. McCarty was selected first team for the third straight year. Avrit was an honorable mention choice...
Sportseaglecountryonline.com

Conference Champs East Central Place Five On EIAC Softball All-Conference Team

The Trojans went 14-0 in conference play this season. (St. Leon, Ind.) – The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference has named its top softball players for the 2021 season. The 2021 EIAC Softball All-Conference Team is headlined by five East Central Trojans. East Central captured the conference championship with a perfect...
Rock Port, MOnewspressnow.com

College of St. Mary spring honors

Drue Kemerling of Rock Port, Missouri, has been named to the College of St. Mary's spring dean's list. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. 0:55. Updated 18 hrs ago. 0:41.
Educationnews784.com

Vincy Student Jalil Matthews Attains 9 Grade 1’s At St Mary’s College St Lucia

Vincentian student Jalil Matthews signed up for nine (9) subjects with the St. Mary’s College in St. Lucia and attained Grade 1 in all nine subjects. Matthews attended the Peter’s Ville Primary school and was their top performer in the 2015 CPEA Exam, placing 12th for boys. Jalil attended the St. Vincent Grammar School, and his life was uprooted after Form 3 when his father decided to take him to St. Lucia.
Golfjerryratcliffe.com

All five women’s golf starters named to All-ACC Academic Team

All five starters on the Virginia women’s golf team have been named to the 2021 Women’s Golf All-ACC Academic Team. That group is comprised of senior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.), junior Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.), sophomores Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) and Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) and freshman Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.).
Columbus, GAcsucougars.com

Cougar Softball Places Three on PBC Team of Academic Distinction

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Columbus State University softball program had three players named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, presented by Barnes & Noble College on Wednesday. The teams are part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well...