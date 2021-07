London’s FTSE 100 ended marginally lower on Wednesday despite gains in travel, pharma and oil majors, as economic data suggests rise in inflation. The FTSE 100 index inched lower 0.2 per cent, while the domestically focused mid-cap index shed 0.1 per cent. A near-three-year high in the price of crude had lifted BP and Royal Dutch Shell higher and they helped pull the index up from midday after a mixed start.A preliminary reading of the HIS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) pointed to one of the strongest monthly improvements in business activity since 1998.All eyes are set on...