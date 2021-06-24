Sandra Jean Gough, age 64, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1957 in Bakersfield, California and lived in Powdered Springs, Georgia for 41 years. Sandra did secretarial work until 1984, at which time she and her husband, Mike, formed G&S Construction, Inc., where she served as Vice President & Secretary. Sandra started the original Roane County Humane Society and had a great passion for animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her kids & grandkids. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Moffitt.