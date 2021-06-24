Amazon wants to legalize pot, but it’s defending drug tests in court

Romelo Rivera headed to an Amazon warehouse on New York City's Staten Island in March, thinking it was his first day back at work. Two months earlier, according to a lawsuit he later joined, Rivera had wrapped up a seasonal stint at the facility, where his duties were described mostly as moving and inspecting packages. To return to the job permanently and start earning nearly $18 an hour, he hadn't even needed a formal interview — just a drug screening he'd completed before getting an email telling him when his possible start date would be.