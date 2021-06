Nationwide safety regulation: Apple Every day editorial author arrested at Hong Kong airport whereas attempting to depart metropolis. A senior editorial author of Hong Kong’s Apple Every day newspaper was arrested on the airport on Sunday night time whereas trying to depart town, based on sources, simply as a web-based information portal acted to purge most of its commentaries over issues associated to the nationwide safety regulation.Fung Wai-kong, 57, was intercepted by police on the airport at about 10pm when he tried to depart town for allegedly violating the nationwide safety regulation. A supply mentioned he was being investigated for collusion…