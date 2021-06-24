Cancel
UK urged to deliver on policies to deal with climate change

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

LONDON — The British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year. Among some 200 recommendations in a report published Thursday, the...

www.startribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Electric Cars#British#Climate Change Committee#Scottish
Related
EnvironmentInsurance Journal

UK Struggles to Adapt to Impact of Climate Change

The UK is struggling to put in place adequate measures to deal with rising sea levels and warmer temperatures caused by pollution, the government’s independent adviser on climate matters has warned. Average land temperatures in the UK have risen by around 1.2-degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, while sea levels...
Podcastrenewanews.com

Reflecting on Economics, Politics, and Climate Policy

By Robert Stavins Addressing climate change with meaningful policy action will be neither cheap nor easy, but presently the greatest barrier to action in the United States is not technological, nor perhaps even economic, but fundamentally political. This becomes a theme in my latest podcast, where I engage in a wide-ranging conversation about economics, politics, and climate change with Gernot Wagner..
Environmenttalesbuzz.com

UK warned it is unprepared for climate chaos

The UK is woefully unprepared to deal with changes occurring to the climate, government advisers say. A report by the independent Climate Change Committee predicts warming will hit the UK harder than first thought. It warns of more severe heatwaves, especially in big cities, and more intense rainfall, with an...
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain is losing the race to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change, including worsening heat and floods, a government-appointed panel of experts said Wednesday. The Climate Change Committee, set up to advise the U.K. government, said the level of global warming that is already inevitable...
EnvironmentUnited Nations Development Program

Toward New Policies for the Climate Change and Violent Extremism Nexus in Africa

As part of the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre’s (OGC) initiative to further support advancement of the research agenda on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE), the OGC partnered with the Regional PVE Project in Africa to assess Climate Change and Violent Extremism in Africa. The policy brief draws upon interviews and literature regarding climate security, violent extremism, and intrastate conflict in relation to evidence from cases in the Central Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, and Somalia. It concludes that to the extent that grievances caused by climate change influence violent extremism, they are best assessed within a contextualized analytical framework that also incorporates the impact of climate change on the viability of violent extremist groups, and improvements can be made in taking an integrated approach to conflict analyses, policymaking, and programming. Climate change is real, and there may be long-term risks in relation to violent extremism in Africa, but we need to know more about how these connections work in order to have a more strategic and informed engagement. Finally, the policy brief offers ten recommendations to national governments and development actors, PVE practitioners, military and security forces, UN peace operations, and researchers to better inform project and policy design and implementation.
EnvironmentNature.com

Reaching Republicans on climate change

Increasing Republicans’ belief in climate change is challenging yet needed for broader support of policy. Targeted advertisements featuring Republican voices may be a solution to increase their understanding of climate change. Climate change and broader environmental support has been a highly polarized issue in the USA since the 1980s. While...
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Climate change and farmers

Colorado Springs has been getting hotter. Climate change and subsequent extreme weather like drought and scorching-hot temperatures create prime conditions for both residential conflagrations and wildfires. What’s worse, a recent report by The Pacific Institute, a research advocacy group focused on the world’s most pressing water issues, says, “The American...
Environmentsustainabilityallianceaz.org

Change these behaviors to help the climate

June 2021—There are major infrastructures and policies that will need to be improved to solve the climate crisis. But according to a study by the nonprofit, Rare, changing our behavior could reduce greenhouse gases by around 20-36 percent. We don’t have to wait for Congress to act on energy policy to make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions. The sooner we start, the better.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

CCC: UK will miss climate goals by ‘huge margin’ without new policies

The UK government has once again failed to come forward with sufficient policies to meet the ambition of its climate goals, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). Across nearly 500 pages examining the government’s net-zero and adaptation targets, the climate advisers spell out the gap between aspirations and reality in a pair of new reports.
Economyomfif.org

German companies back Brussels climate mitigation policy

German companies, led by the unlisted sector, are embracing European Commission plans for a low-carbon sustainable economy. That is the message of a representative OMFIF survey on sustainability challenges for large companies in Germany. The study, encompassing the views of 104 unlisted and 32 listed enterprises across all economic sectors, was launched in Berlin on 17 June.
Environmentomfif.org

Climate change is a green swan

Global coordination and the role of central banks in net-zero transition. For the June edition of OMFIF’s Sustainable Policy Institute journal, we spoke to Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, deputy general manager, Bank for International Settlements, about the crucial role central banks can play in combatting climate change. Danae Kyriakopoulou:...
EnvironmentGreenwichTime

CT officials urge companies to do better on climate change

Companies across the U.S. say that they are committed to doing their part to tackle climate change. But their pledges do not go far enough for many elected officials and environmental advocates. Reflecting the growing pressure on corporations, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and nearly a dozen of his counterparts...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate change: Environmental crisis

The juxtaposition of the Times’ front page articles, “As county weighs asphalt plant permit, protesters keep up fight,” and “Earth is getting hotter, faster,” [June 17, Nation] says it all. Once again we are in a fight to protect our environment from the potential dangers of severe pollution — we...
Environmentspglobal.com

UK climate advisory body slams policy delays ahead of COP26

The UK's climate credibility is at risk because of delays to a host of strategies in the run up to COP26 climate summit in November, the UK's Committee on Climate Change said in two assessments June 24. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The...
Environmentmondovisione.com

Time Is Running Out For Realistic Climate Commitments: UK Climate Change Committee

The Government has made historic climate promises in the past year, for which it deserves credit. However, it has been too slow to follow these with delivery. This defining year for the UK’s climate credentials has been marred by uncertainty and delay to a host of new climate strategies. Those that have emerged have too often missed the mark. With every month of inaction, it is harder for the UK to get on track.