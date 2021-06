I came up with this dish for a very special picnic lunch I was invited to at Consider Bardwell farm in Vermont. The other attendees were serious food and wine people so I knew I could go for the gusto with the seasoning. I served the lamb patties cold with crisp bibb lettuce, sliced radishes, fresh mint and cilantro and a side of cool and tangy cucumber-yogurt sauce. But my preference would be to grill them just before serving so all the fragrance of the lamb and the spices were at their peak. The purpose of adding olive oil into the patties (beyond great flavor) is to add a little fat to the lean lamb so the patties are juicier when cooked.