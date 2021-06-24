Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland Gained 11,500 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6.1% in May

By Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (June 23, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 11,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.1% in May. This is the thirteenth consecutive month of job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 41,200 jobs.

The Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,700 jobs from the Health Care and Social Assistance (2,600) and Educational Services (2,100) subsectors.

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (1,900); Leisure and Hospitality (1,600); Other Services (1,000); Professional and Business Services (800); and Information (300).

Sectors that experienced declines include Manufacturing (300) and Financial Activities (200).

April’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 2,000 jobs, from a gain of 3,800 to a gain of 5,800 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website . Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation .

