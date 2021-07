The origin of tetrazzini is hazy. Most people think of as Italian, but despite likely being named after an Italian opera singer, according to Memorie di Angelina, tetrazzini is surprisingly believed to have originated far from the Mediterranean coastline. The most famous story about its origins goes back to chef Ernest Arbogast when he worked at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California (a city where singer Luisa Tetrazzini lived for a while). Others believe that an Italian chef masterminded the dish at the New York Knickerbocker Hotel to celebrate one of Tetrazzini's performances. Whoever created the dish, the famous opera singer will forever be its face thanks to an apparent trend in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that involved naming dishes after celebrities.