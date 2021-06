Can you just feel the cold. The snowflakes and wind are quilted with a silvery pearlescent thread and just looks like ice crystals. Brrrr. nice and cool. Would you happen to know the name of the panto. I can’t seem to find one that has the six sides of snowflake and that is as open as the one you used. Seems all the ones I see just about grind up the fabric going back and forth. thanks. sylvia.