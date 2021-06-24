Long COVID has low prevalence in school-age children, UK study suggests

Malaria, a disease caused by a group of parasitic protozoans, is transmitted by mosquitoes. A new study finds that children may be asymptomatic reservoirs for the parasite. Malaria affects millions of individuals globally. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2019 there were about 229 million cases of malaria with more than 400,000 resulting in deaths. Although efforts to control malaria are often focused on bed nets and mosquito control using insecticides, experts are also interested in what’s happening in human populations.