How to Find The Best Biotech Penny Stocks to Buy in 2021. Biotech penny stocks have become some of the most popular stocks to watch in 2021. This began at the start of the pandemic after many leading penny stocks in the biotech industry fell in value substantially. While this made sense given the nature of the pandemic, it was disheartening for all investors. Quickly, however, many leading companies involved in either a treatment or a vaccine began to push up in value.