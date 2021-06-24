News: #BoulderStrong resource center, oil and gas bill, and ACLU initiative
#BoulderStrong Resource Center moves, supports Arvada community too. On Saturday, June 19, the #BoulderStrong Resource Center opened in its permanent location to continue to support the King Soopers associates who were at work, the shoppers who were in the store, other employees and shoppers in the Table Mesa area, the families of the victims, and those in the Boulder community who continue to be impacted by the March shooting.www.boulderweekly.com