Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

News: #BoulderStrong resource center, oil and gas bill, and ACLU initiative

By Boulder Weekly Staff
Boulder Clarion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article#BoulderStrong Resource Center moves, supports Arvada community too. On Saturday, June 19, the #BoulderStrong Resource Center opened in its permanent location to continue to support the King Soopers associates who were at work, the shoppers who were in the store, other employees and shoppers in the Table Mesa area, the families of the victims, and those in the Boulder community who continue to be impacted by the March shooting.

www.boulderweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder County, CO
Health
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Government
Arvada, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#King Soopers#Mental Health Partners#The Resource Center#American#The Aclu Of Colorado#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
ACLU
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...