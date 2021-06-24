Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

By Jesse Stewart
WUPE
WUPE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've definitely been seeing our share of Berkshire wildlife activity lately. Everything from the plethora of bear videos to photos and videos of ticks, turtles, moose even baby raccoons are right here in Berkshire County. Years ago we wouldn't all be able to enjoy these Berkshire wildlife videos but thanks to modern technology, particularly social media, we are all able to share in the fun of viewing the wildlife activity captured on video.

WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Seesaw#Berkshires#The Goats#A Good Time#Berkshire Farm#Hokaheh Farm
