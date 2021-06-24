5 Adorable and Funny Goats Play on a Seesaw at Berkshire Farm (VIDEO)

When you go down the list of "animals not to mess with", Bison and Grizzly Bear seem to be toward the top of the list. Yellowstone is known for their majestic wildlife and when two of the biggest cross paths, it becomes quite the battle. This video taken by YouTube user Michael Daus, shows the battle between a bison and grizzly taking place in the middle of the afternoon on May 31st of 2020. This video is a year old, but very important to remember how dangerous these animals can be if you get too close.