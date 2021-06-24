Cancel
Environment

UK urged to deliver on policies to deal with climate change

 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The British government is being urged by its own climate advisers to deliver on its promises to deal with climate change or risk undermining a key environmental summit that it is hosting at the end of the year. Among some 200 recommendations in a report published Thursday,...

Related
EnvironmentUnited Nations Development Program

Toward New Policies for the Climate Change and Violent Extremism Nexus in Africa

As part of the UNDP Oslo Governance Centre’s (OGC) initiative to further support advancement of the research agenda on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE), the OGC partnered with the Regional PVE Project in Africa to assess Climate Change and Violent Extremism in Africa. The policy brief draws upon interviews and literature regarding climate security, violent extremism, and intrastate conflict in relation to evidence from cases in the Central Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, and Somalia. It concludes that to the extent that grievances caused by climate change influence violent extremism, they are best assessed within a contextualized analytical framework that also incorporates the impact of climate change on the viability of violent extremist groups, and improvements can be made in taking an integrated approach to conflict analyses, policymaking, and programming. Climate change is real, and there may be long-term risks in relation to violent extremism in Africa, but we need to know more about how these connections work in order to have a more strategic and informed engagement. Finally, the policy brief offers ten recommendations to national governments and development actors, PVE practitioners, military and security forces, UN peace operations, and researchers to better inform project and policy design and implementation.
EnvironmentNature.com

Reaching Republicans on climate change

Increasing Republicans’ belief in climate change is challenging yet needed for broader support of policy. Targeted advertisements featuring Republican voices may be a solution to increase their understanding of climate change. Climate change and broader environmental support has been a highly polarized issue in the USA since the 1980s. While...
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
Environmentpower-technology.com

UK struggling to cope with climate change effects

According to the Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk, climate impacts are already tangible in the country, with prevalent heatwaves, extreme flooding, temperature anomalies, and other climate change consequences posing a danger. The climate change committee said more action to improve the country’s resilience is falling behind the impacts of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change

The UK is woefully unprepared for the dangers of climate change according to a report from the Climate Change Committee – an independent adviser to the UK government. Despite leading one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the report says the government is failing to prepare the public for the deadly heatwaves and catastrophic flooding that rising temperatures will bring.
Environmentharrisondaily.com

Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain is losing the race to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change, including worsening heat and floods, a government-appointed panel of experts said Wednesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Environmentgmfus.org

Transatlantic Climate Policies A View from the Private Sector

In November, nations from around the globe will meet in Glasgow for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to evaluate progress made and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris agreement signed in 2016. Since the meetings in Paris, the international community seems to have reached a tipping point in addressing climate change policies. Not only has the fight against climate change made it to the top of domestic policy agendas, but the private sector has been more engaged than ever before. Following major pledges by many international companies since the Paris Accord was signed to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt renewal energy, innovate, and improve their natural resources management, the focus is shifting to concrete deliverables and to the sustainable efforts the private sector is implementing to address climate change. Against this background, questions that will be addressed will include:
Podcastrenewanews.com

Reflecting on Economics, Politics, and Climate Policy

By Robert Stavins Addressing climate change with meaningful policy action will be neither cheap nor easy, but presently the greatest barrier to action in the United States is not technological, nor perhaps even economic, but fundamentally political. This becomes a theme in my latest podcast, where I engage in a wide-ranging conversation about economics, politics, and climate change with Gernot Wagner..
Environmentmondovisione.com

UK Climate Change Committee Report - E3G Reaction

Today the Committee on Climate Change released their annual report on UK progress in reducing emissions, as well as a biennial report on UK progress in adapting to climate change. E3G Chief Executive and ‘Friend of COP26’ Nick Mabey echoes calls on government to issue concrete policies to deliver climate...
EnvironmentStamford Advocate

CT officials urge companies to do better on climate change

Companies across the U.S. say that they are committed to doing their part to tackle climate change. But their pledges do not go far enough for many elected officials and environmental advocates. Reflecting the growing pressure on corporations, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and nearly a dozen of his counterparts...
Economyomfif.org

German companies back Brussels climate mitigation policy

German companies, led by the unlisted sector, are embracing European Commission plans for a low-carbon sustainable economy. That is the message of a representative OMFIF survey on sustainability challenges for large companies in Germany. The study, encompassing the views of 104 unlisted and 32 listed enterprises across all economic sectors, was launched in Berlin on 17 June.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia trade deal will deliver minimal benefit to UK economy and poses risks for farmers, say experts

A trade deal between the UK and Australia will deliver minimal benefit to the UK economy while posing significant risks to UK farmers, industry leaders and trade experts have warned.The government announced an agreement in principle on a pact with Australia on Tuesday. Boris Johnson said that the UK’s first major post-Brexit trade agreement would create “fantastic opportunities” for the UK.However, many of the details have yet to be finalised and farmers fear that the terms mean they will be undercut by cheap imports.Animal welfare campaigners also said the deal would allow low-welfare products such as beef treated with hormones...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate change: Environmental crisis

The juxtaposition of the Times’ front page articles, “As county weighs asphalt plant permit, protesters keep up fight,” and “Earth is getting hotter, faster,” [June 17, Nation] says it all. Once again we are in a fight to protect our environment from the potential dangers of severe pollution — we...
Environmenttechinvestornews.com

'Repeated failures': Climate advisors slam UK's net zero policy 'vacuum'

Government's climate agenda marred by uncertainty and delay which risks undermining COP26 and net zero transition, Climate Change Committee warns. The government is failing to back up its climate commitments with credible action, with almost all its green policy efforts marred by uncertainty, delay, and a insufficient engagement with the public about the scale of changes ahead, and time rapidly running out for Ministers to get the UK's net zero agenda on track.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

CCC: UK will miss climate goals by ‘huge margin’ without new policies

The UK government has once again failed to come forward with sufficient policies to meet the ambition of its climate goals, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). Across nearly 500 pages examining the government’s net-zero and adaptation targets, the climate advisers spell out the gap between aspirations and reality in a pair of new reports.