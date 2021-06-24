Companies like Apple hurting creator economy, says Facebook

With nearly $95 billion in revenues in its last four quarters, Facebook (FB) is a revenue-generating machine. Moreover, the company is massively profitable, as Facebook generated an astounding $33.74 billion in net income in the same time frame. However, the company's strong value narrative is just one side of the equation, as Facebook is also a compelling growth story. Despite the company's massive size and influential market position, analysts expect Facebook's revenues to increase by about 20% this year. In addition, the company's growth path looks sustainable, as revenue coupled with income growth should continue to expand going forward. Facebook is trading at about 22 times "forward" (next year's) consensus analysts' EPS projections. This valuation is exceptionally cheap for a dominant market-leading company likely to generate substantial growth in future years.