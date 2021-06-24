Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Companies like Apple hurting creator economy, says Facebook

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 4 days ago

Facebook thinks Apple is hurting the creator economy by charging high commission rates. That's according to the head of its app, Fidji Simo. She says Facebook believes not taking a cut of paid subscriptions and online events is the right thing to do. The head of Facebook's app Fidji Simo...

www.imore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#The Creator#Fortune#Mpw#Apple S App Store#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Is Sideloading Apps Really as Dangerous as Apple Claims?

In a new report, Apple claims that allowing apps from outside its iOS App Store would be The Worst Thing Ever. Is it?. "Sideloading" is the term for installing apps on your iPhone or iPad from sources outside the App Store. Apple argues that this would considerably weaken iPhone security, undermine user trust, and put us at the mercy of malware and scams. The reality is different.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Maps Warning: Why iPhone Users Want to Delete This App For Good

Google Maps users should consider removing this popular app from their iPhone without delay. At least that is the advice in a new report by cybersecurity expert Zak Doffman, who in an article about artikel Forbes, exactly what data Google Maps collects from its millions of users. Apple recently announced...
TravelSKIFT

Travel’s Creator Economy Resets for Next Boom

Post pandemic, brand and destination marketing dollars will favor those who get hyper-creative, hyper-local and hyper-talented in video and storytelling content. There’s a boom coming — for those playing the long game. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. When...
Technologyigeeksblog.com

How to change Apple Watch app layout for ease and productivity

Apple Watch is undoubtedly one of the smartest gadgets, with many handy apps to boost your productivity. However, I find it difficult to find the specific app on the Watch due to its small screen size. And the option to magnify the app layout is not feasible every time. If...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

5 Great New Smart Home Features Coming to Apple Users

Apple’s smart home features touch every part of its hardware and software lineup. And at WWDC21, Apple announced a host of new features to make your smart home even smarter. Here are five great upcoming smart home features arriving with software updates this fall. 1. Use Home Keys to Unlock...
Internetdatahand.com

Facebook’s New Interface Will Tell Creators the Exact Fees That Apple and Google Take

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the social media platform will launch a new interface that allows creators to see different fees and how they affect their earnings. The announcement comes barely hours before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference. It also comes during a time where Apple has come under heavy scrutiny over the fees it charges on its app store.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Google cuts app store fees, for some

In the latest in a series of app store fee cuts, Google has a new program that will halve commissions for some large developers who agree to support Android on non-phone devices, such as cars, TVs and tablets. Why it matters: Although a 30% cut to Apple or Google remains...
Cell Phonesprovideocoalition.com

Suggestions after Apple weakens its podcast app

The recent downgrade in the Apple Podcasts app for iOS is bad news for listeners and producers. Fortunately, I have free suggestions for both listeners and creators. It’s a premium —yet free— alternative podcast consumption app which is exempt from the new Apple Podcasts deficiency and is multiplatform for Android, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and even Apple Watch. The alternative app even offers a free listing and direct link for your show(s). Ahead, I’ll clarify what feature Apple strangely removed from its own Apple Podcasts app but still flourishes in the free premium app I recommend.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Don't update the iOS Snapchat app until it's fixed

Snapchat is warning iPhone users that the version of the messaging app available in the App Store has a problem, something the company is trying to solve. Snapchat last updated its iOS app in the App Store on June 28, with the version 11.34.0.35 update adding a number of "bug fixes" to the messaging tool. However, the maintenance release has gone wrong for some users.
Businessprotocol.com

Facebook just became a trillion-dollar company

Facebook became the latest tech company to hit the ultra-rare $1 trillion market cap on Monday, after its stock jumped more than 10% near the end of the day. The rally came after a D.C. district court dismissed the FTC's antitrust case against Facebook, finding that "the agency's Complaint is legally insufficient." It also dismissed a case from a number of state attorneys general, which together dealt a sizable blow to the antitrust case against Facebook.
Businesstechnonu.com

Facebook strikes against Apple – and has trouble with the EU

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is targeting Apple and Co. and announces that the new creator tools will remain free until 2023. At the same time, the group is getting into trouble again – this time with the EU antitrust authorities. Mark Zuckerberg proves timing. Less than two hours before Apple’s...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Android: Google wants it to grow beyond smartphones

It is clear that today, Android reigns indisputably in the smartphone market. Its main rival, iOS, will never overshadow it, rivals such as Windows Phone and Firefox OS came to nothing and ended up canceled, and others continue to fight to find their hole, a tremendously difficult bet, and that to this day it does not show us no rival capable of contesting the golden position of Google’s operating system.
Technologytechinvestornews.com

Lower 15% Google Play fee offered for Wear OS, Android Auto integrations

Google is offering Android app developers a favorable Google Play commission rate if they agree to add deeper integration for Google platforms like WearOS and Android Auto in their apps. Like Apple's App Store, Google charges a 30% commission fee for transactions in the Google Play Store. While it has...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

First 10 things to do on your new iPhone 12

If you have gotten yourself a brand new iPhone, there’s a chance that you are a user shifting from Android or perhaps somebody who has upgraded to one of the latest models available. Now, if you do belong to either of those categories and are looking for things you should do with your new device or know about it, well, this guide will help you do just that! Below we have listed ten tips and tricks you should know to ensure your device feels comfortable from the get-go.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Android apps on Windows 11, App Store Search Ads hit China, Apple argues against sideloading

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Internettalkmarkets.com

Facebook Gets A Like And A Strong Buy Rating

With nearly $95 billion in revenues in its last four quarters, Facebook (FB) is a revenue-generating machine. Moreover, the company is massively profitable, as Facebook generated an astounding $33.74 billion in net income in the same time frame. However, the company's strong value narrative is just one side of the equation, as Facebook is also a compelling growth story. Despite the company's massive size and influential market position, analysts expect Facebook's revenues to increase by about 20% this year. In addition, the company's growth path looks sustainable, as revenue coupled with income growth should continue to expand going forward. Facebook is trading at about 22 times "forward" (next year's) consensus analysts' EPS projections. This valuation is exceptionally cheap for a dominant market-leading company likely to generate substantial growth in future years.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Google Fi VPN is finally rolling out to iPhones

Google Fi users with an iPhone are in luck as Google's VPN service is now rolling out to Apple's smartphones after the search giant first announced the move back in February. Although the company initially said Google Fi VPN would be available in the spring, Google's built-in VPN is now rolling out to iPhones on its MVNO network.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Why Subscriptions Are a Beatable Business Model for the Creator Economy

Weekly newsletter about the digital creator economy >> getrevue.co/profile/patey. - Subscriptions are great for software companies, but I do not think they are optimal for creators. Creators should avoid being seduced by subscriptions, and instead look into contributing to tokenized communities. Creator Subscriptions. Making a full-time income as a solo...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple banks on physical stores as economies reopen, retail chief says

Apple Inc is expanding retail operations as the United States emerges from the pandemic, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever, its retail chief told Reuters. Apple is doing this as the retail industry works out what the...