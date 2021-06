After over 15 months of meeting in the amphitheater or their gym, Living Hope Church (formerly Evangelical Free Church of Yucca Valley) is resuming worship in the Worship Center this Sunday (June 20) at 10:30 a.m. The lifting of Covid restrictions will allow much closer fellowship with one another as well as a degree of hospitality and refreshments. All Are welcome. Living Hope Church Yucca Valley is located at 6804 Mohawk Trail in Yucca Valley next to Desert Christ Park.