Boone, NC

Boone businesses host Community Appreciation Day

By Kayla Lasure kayla.lasure@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — Local business owners at the Gateway Center — located at 1586 Old U.S. 421 in Boone — hosted a Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 19. Community members gathered in the parking lot of the shopping center for live music, hamburgers and hotdogs, bounce houses and time spent together. Businesses in the shopping center hosted the event as a way to show gratitude to community members who supported the businesses at the Gateway Center during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a celebration of local first responders and law enforcement personnel.

