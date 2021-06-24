Cancel
Siemens CEO favours smaller deals to expand software business

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has the financial muscle to make large deals to expand its software business but prefers smaller bolt-on acquisitions, CEO Roland Busch said on Thursday.

The company has a strong track record with smaller deals and “there was no reason why we should not continue doing that...particularly in the software space but also in the spaces which are adjacent,” Busch told analysts at the company’s investor day.

“Whether a transformative deal would bring us there (reaching the company’s new growth targets), I don’t know. We do have the firepower to do that, but we prefer bolt-on acquisitions, which (allow us to) ...put the eggs in different baskets.”

