Wales edge past Turkey in a tense but exciting affair in Baku. Goals from Ramsey and Roberts sealed the win and Wales all but booked their place in the Round of 16 in the Euro 2020 finals. One of Turkey or Switzerland has a chance of getting through but either result should not displace Wales from their spot. There were plenty of chances for both sides during the game and either side could have won it but Wales came out on top as their big players shone when it counted. Here’s how it went down: