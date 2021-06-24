Cancel
Kamiah, ID

Nellie Watson, 99

By August 31, 1921 - June 8, 2021
Cover picture for the articleNellie “The Duchess” Rose Watson, 99, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, Idaho, from a short battle with COVID-19. Sis, as she was known by her family, was the oldest daughter born Aug. 31, 1921, at Wildcat, Wyo., to George Andrew Eisele and Mattie Mae (Davis) Eisele at home with delivery by a midwife/aunt, Effie (Eisele) Ruff. Although she lived and worked in many cities and states, she always considered Wyoming, especially the Sheridan and Gillette area, as her home. When living in Sheridan County, Wyo., she was a cook for different ranches (i.e., Forbes, Wallops and Kelly Howie). She did restaurant work at King Cotton in San Rafael, Calif., and The Horton Ranch at Saddlestring, Wyo. She also worked for Von Ragsdale in Sheridan, Wyo. She was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church in Gillette, Wyo., March 28, 1937, on Easter Sunday. She attended grade school in Wildcat, and graduated from Campbell County High School.

