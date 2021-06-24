LETTER: Supports Rep. Giddings

Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin stated that he would be voting “no” on the For the People Act (S.1), which is a bill aimed at protecting voting rights, banning partisan gerrymandering, and stopping dark money from buying our elections. Manchin claims that he is choosing to vote no based on the fact that there is little to no Republican support in the Senate. He is making this decision to vote “no” even while 71% of West Virginians support the For the People Act, according to a recent poll from the nonpartisan organization RepresentUs.