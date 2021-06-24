Engledow brings home gold for KHS; Everett places fourth, Breeding places fifth
KAMIAH — The format was virtual, but the outcome was the same: Kamiah High School students continue to excel at the Idaho HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition. Junior Maya Engledow earned a gold medal for her prepared speech entitled “Unlock Your Full Potential,” Kaitlynn Everett placed 4th in the online nutrition exam, and Bridgett Breeding placed fifth in the veterinary science written exam.www.clearwaterprogress.com