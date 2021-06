TAKE NOTICE that the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners intends to consider a request to authorize converting two (2) Town-owned roadways from two-way to one-way traffic. The roadways are North Sycamore Street, between Knight Street and Maple Street and Knight Street, between North Sycamore Street and North Poplar Street. The Board will consider the request during its June 28, 2021 meeting, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will take place at the Aberdeen Town Hall located 115 N. Poplar St. in Aberdeen.