Wolf hunting, trapping seasons amended

clearwaterprogress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a conference call on Thursday, June 17, Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners amended current wolf trapping and hunting seasons in response to recent legislative direction. The amended seasons take effect on July 1, consistent with the effective date of Senate Bill 1211. Changes will not be reflected in the current printed 2021 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure, but an updated brochure with the changes will be available on Fish and Game’s website by July 1.

www.clearwaterprogress.com
State
Idaho State
#Trapping#Senate Bill#Fish And Game
