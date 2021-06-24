Wolf hunting, trapping seasons amended

Can we not eliminate the New Hampshire trapping and hunting of fur-bearing animals, or change the dated policies into something humane?. Must infant coyote pups suffer the long, sad and painful process of starvation while their parent is struggling painfully in a leg-hold trap, awaiting execution — possibly waiting for an unmercifully long time? It is year-round open season on coyotes, with no regard for dependent offspring. Do we not have a collective conscience compassionate enough to demand the banning of this torture?