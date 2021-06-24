Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Guest Opinion: How living the American Dream will end up destroying it

By Edward Humphreys
clearwaterprogress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the land of opportunity, we have been taught that if we work hard and play by the rules, then we will succeed. This idea is a sacred part of being an American; it is the promise that everyone can reach for the absolute heights of their personal potential. Countless...

www.clearwaterprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Dream#Time For Us#American#Republican#Democrat#Socialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: A question from the point of despair — ‘Was it worth it?’

If the author of the political cartoon in today's newspaper (June 7), intended to generate reaction, he was successful. I usually look at the cartoon and react in one way or another, but this one triggered every emotion in my whole being, including rage, disappointment and hopelessness. Equating our American...
Politicsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: We're entitled to equality, but not to equity

I am not a historian, but I am well read on the Constitution and the Founding Fathers. These gentlemen were committed to creating a unique form of government having studied all previous arrangements throughout history. They obviously wanted no form of dictatorship because they were all about freedom. These Founding...
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Guest Opinion: A quiet story about refugees is how they're welcomed

Today is World Refugee Day, and it’s also 20 years since I came to Bucks County, fleeing the conflict in Liberia as a refugee. But there's a quiet story about refugees that doesn't get told often in his country. It's about the welcome extended to people like me. And I wanted to express my gratitude because it's a story you won't read often in the media. Especially not when it comes to conservative towns.
PoliticsMontana Standard

Guest opinion: Yes, it can happen here

From the time of Mussolini and Hitler there has been a playbook pursuant to which authoritarians and despots have taken and maintained power —think of the governments and leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, the Philippines, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and more than three dozen other countries around the globe.
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: We live by rules

This morning I went to the United States Post office to mail a parcel. While I was there, I was so lucky to overhear a discussion between what I assumed was the postmaster and a disgruntled person who wasn’t getting her mail. The gist of the conversation had to do with not playing by the rules set up by the postal service to have mail delivered. The exasperated postmaster explained three times what she had to do to get mail while I was there and she was getting more and more heated because she wasn’t going to accept any of his rules. Luckily my mission was accomplished and I left.
Salt Lake County, UTPosted by
Deseret News

Guest opinion: We’re parents of Black and Asian children. Ending racism starts with education

We are parents raising children of color. Utah has so much to offer families: the mountains, the trails, the striking desert landscapes, the neighborhoods where everyone knows and looks out for each other. Here in Utah our families have been blessed to encounter so many warm, generous people. Here we’ve found good jobs and our children have found good friends.
CelebrationsWicked Local

OPINION: Guest Column: How my family celebrated Juneteenth

Much of my family is from Texas. Parts of my Texas family go back five generations. As there is a new awareness about Juneteenth which is short for “June 19,” I wanted to share some of my reflections about the day. First, let’s go over the origins of Juneteenth. It is marked as the date that Texans ended the enslavement of African American Texans. Enslaved Texans found out about their freedom two years after Present Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation which stated that as of Jan. 1, 1863, all enslaved people in the states currently engaged in rebellion against the Union shall be then, henceforth, and forever free. After much rancor, Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, but it was a bittersweet holiday, because it also created confederate heroes day.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Guest opinion: This is how Utah survives the drought — now and in the future

You’ve seen the photos of low water levels and heard the warnings to reduce water use, and it’s true: this year is one of the worst drought seasons Utah has seen in recorded history. An immediate change in behavior is necessary for this summer, and now more than ever, we can agree that everyone must consider reducing how much water we use. Our current consumption rate is unsustainable.
Books & Literaturekasu.org

An Englishman’s American Dream

The last few years were a divisive period in America. The 2020 election got ugly. America’s international reputation took a hit because of its COVID-19 response. Things haven’t been easy. But in the ’80s, a young scouser was in Liverpool, dreaming of one day living in the U.S. He’s made...
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Guest Opinion: Police Are Not Working Class

Despite persistently low union density, support for unions is at a historic high in the United States, with 65 percent of Americans supporting them, according to a recent MIT study. This rise in support alongside the even more explosive reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020 is significant when looking at the historic connection between labor and the civil rights movement. Labor struggle has historically walked hand in hand with Black struggle.
Doylestown, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Pride in the face of hatred

On Saturday June 19 I attended the Doylestown Pride Event at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and joined numerous others of all skin hues, body types, gender identities and sexual orientations, in celebrating the right to love by singing, dancing and hugging (yes, this Hugmobster Armed With Love was back out there, fully vaccinated, embracing other willing humans).
California StatePosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Guest Opinion: State Legislature may soon destroy California as we know it

State lawmakers have decided that they know better than the rest of us how we should live. That is the message Sacramento is sending with dozens of legislative bills that, if passed, will all but destroy local control over housing and development. Your community's future will no longer be determined by you and your local elected representatives, but by developers and speculators armed with money and state laws that empower them to control local land use.
U.S. PoliticsBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Stark differences between parties on redistricting

This April, Montana became the first state in history to gain back a Congressional seat that we lost in a previous redistricting process, giving Montana a unique opportunity to double our representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Given the seriousness of drawing our newly given second Congressional district, the Montana Republican Party organized a redistricting committee to advise, engage, and monitor the Commission’s process.
Real Estate100percentfedup.com

DESTROYING THE AMERICAN DREAM: Bloomberg Piece PRAISES Collapse of Home Ownership, Looks Forward to “Nation of Renters”

In an effort to usher in the world of globalist fantasy, a Bloomberg piece uses Orwellian language in an effort to soft-sell declining homeownership rates as a phenomenon to be embraced and welcomed with open arms. The piece looks forward to a future where the concept of homeownership is an archaic relic of the past and is increasingly considered an irrelevant aspect of the American Dream.
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Guest opinion: Supreme Court excels in performance measures

The Montana Supreme Court has recently been attacked as part of a sustained effort to undermine the judicial branch in Montana so that it cannot perform its constitutional role of acting as a check on the executive and legislative branches. The attack is political, and the attackers can produce no evidence that the court is under-performing, because, in fact, empirical evidence shows the opposite.
Pleasant Valley, IAtheiowastandard.com

Pleasant Valley parent asks school board how racist lesson on American Dream conforms to new law

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***