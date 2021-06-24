Guest Opinion: How living the American Dream will end up destroying it

Much of my family is from Texas. Parts of my Texas family go back five generations. As there is a new awareness about Juneteenth which is short for “June 19,” I wanted to share some of my reflections about the day. First, let’s go over the origins of Juneteenth. It is marked as the date that Texans ended the enslavement of African American Texans. Enslaved Texans found out about their freedom two years after Present Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation which stated that as of Jan. 1, 1863, all enslaved people in the states currently engaged in rebellion against the Union shall be then, henceforth, and forever free. After much rancor, Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, but it was a bittersweet holiday, because it also created confederate heroes day.