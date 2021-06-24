Cancel
Environment

LETTER: Attention environmentalists

 4 days ago

Global Warming! Who would have thought that a conservative would agree with the environmentalists on this subject? Well, I do, at least, in part. The scientific community blames global warming on carbon emissions, ozone depletion, deforestation, fossil fuels, pollution and the greenhouse effect, to name a few. And, yes, many of these causes are man-made.

