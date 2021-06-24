Nez Perce Tribe sets ceremony for June 26; renaming the Spalding-Allen Collection

SPALDING — The Nez Perce Tribe is hosting a renaming ceremony for a very old and well-documented set of Nez Perce artifacts, long referred to as the Spalding-Allen Collection. The commemoration of the 25th year of the return of the artifacts will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday June 26, 2021, at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor Center at Spalding, near Lapwai, Idaho. The new Nez Perce name for the collection will be disclosed at the ceremony. “We look forward to presenting this collection with a name that is representative of our culture and way of life,” stated Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee vice-chairman Shannon Wheeler.