Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pastor's Notes: A common salvation

By Art Finney, Son-Light Ministries
clearwaterprogress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one Biblical author, Jude, a man of few words writes about his concern, about that which all Christians experience, that concern is the common salvation. He says he felt constrained to urge all Christians to contend for their faith that was entrusted to God’s holy people. Now, with what is happening in our nation these days it is time to heed his advice. It is common to us when we respect denominational policies and teachings whether we agree or not. The common faith is what was initially given to all. The Gospel is the same, it has never changed. Jesus Christ is the Good News, He is still the same. Accepting Him as Savior and Lord is the spiritual experience in common salvation. The knowing of the forgiveness of sin, and reconciliation to a righteous Father in glory, and of a justification with Him in His eyes, creating a place of harmony and peace for eternal life is common salvation.

www.clearwaterprogress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Religion#Christians#Gospel#The Good News
Related
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Jesus is Lucifer

⁣"Christianity and the Survival of the West", Revilo P Oliver. I'll tell you the same thing I'll tell anyone. There is a spirit world and there is a hierarchy in it and the devil/demons are not in charge. Demons flee from the name of Jesus(Yahushua) and true worship of him. True Satanists know this and have demons appear before them. If you don't believe me, go play with a Ouija board and let me know how that goes for you......If you don't believe the bible, go get some physical proof. But be prepared to have your mind changed. You have nothing to lose, you're going to hell at this point anyway.
Religionchurchleaders.com

What Is Speaking in Tongues?

The theological debate of speaking in tongues has been around longer than you and I have been on God’s beautiful planet that he created for us. What makes this spiritual gift from God so fascinating is all the unknowns that surround it or as the Apostle Paul calls it “mysteries by the Spirit.“ New Christians and old Christians alike usually ask the same questions when it comes to discussing speaking in tongues.
Religionchristianactionleague.org

Why So Many Empty Churches? A Reminder and Warning for Southern Baptists

In my hometown, prominently sitting high on a hill, is an old and empty Episcopal church. No one attends there anymore. It’s a historical edifice, which serves no purpose for the community except to reminisce about the way things were. For me, that old church depicts both a reminder and a warning.
Religionraptureforums.com

The End Times According to Jesus…Part 3

“No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left. Two women will be grinding with a hand mill; one will be taken and the other left.” (Matt 24:36-41)
rebelnews.com

HORSE CRAP: Pastor Artur's church vandalized after second pastor served

When congregants arrived at Pastor Artur’s church on Saturday morning, they came upon a vile act of vandalism. A large amount of horse manure was left in the parking lot, which has been serving as an outdoor worship space for the last few months. Garbage and needles were also reportedly found spread throughout the property.
Centralia, MOfiresideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: The greatest exercise of power

Reverend Chris Baker, Centralia First Baptist Church. Last November Oleksii Novikov completed 10 events over four days on his way to being crowned the World’s Strongest Man. He set a new world record by deadlifting 1,185 lbs. Standing at 6’1” tall and weighing in at 300lbs, Novikov wasn’t the biggest man in the competition (the runner up was 7 inches taller and a full 100lbs heavier), but he proved to be the most powerful.
LifestyleCedar Valley Daily Times

Pastor's Pen

I think I have become technology dependent. Not addicted, just dependent. I’ve been camping with my family, and it seems as if every state park we pick has terrible cell service and no available Wi-Fi. I know, I’m supposed to be camping, but sometimes you just need access to the Internet. I have absolutely no problem ignoring all the notifications on my phone. I can go weeks without email, and it wouldn’t bother me. I could even give up my Solitaire Suite and not suffer too much withdrawal. But sometimes, I just need the Internet.
Religionumc.org

Living our salvation

If you ever want to shut down a conversation before it happens, that is a great leading question. Not unlike, “do you know the fate of your eternal soul?”. These questions that set many on edge are essential questions for our United Methodist identity. Our response to questions like this...
Religionsjmbc.org

From The Pastor’s Desk 6-17-21

Greetings to each of you in the name of Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord. In these unprecedented times, people are faced with many challenges and forced to make many adjustments. Nobody envisioned most of the world, even churches, being shut down 15 months ago, but by the grace of God, we are gradually returning to normality.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Pastor's Corner: I Am Healed

Last Sunday, I preached a message titled "I Am Healed." Here are some highlights from that message: We have to be careful not to draw conclusions about the will of God based on bad experiences. Bad things happen all the time that God doesn't desire. For example, in 2 Peter...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: How to deal with conflicting values

Genesis chapter 4 relates the familiar story of Cane and Abel. Sibling rivalry over whose offering was most pleasing to God, results in Cane murdering his brother. Knowing what Cane had done, the Lord confronts Cane with a question: “Where is your brother Abel?” Cane avoids answering. Instead, he asks, “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Religionncadvertiser.com

Pastor's Pen: Reality of taking something to God in prayer

In 'Reality' when we take something to God in prayer, do we really have faith in His ability to answer us?. Many times we can continue to hold onto our request, refusing to let go and let God take control!. I think we have all heard, 'take it to the...
Cancerclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: What cancer did to my prayers

You can imagine our fears when my wife, after two of four infusions of chemo, felt a lump near the surgery site of her cancer. As we do in church family, prayer chains were notified, but I must admit that the cancer had done some damage to my prayer. What about all the heartfelt prayer when she was first suspected of having cancer and we were waiting for the diagnosis from the biopsy? All the good that did!
Societysouthernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: Fathers and Father's Day

What does Father’s Day mean to you? Do you or did you have an earthly father who loved you and let you know that you are/were loved?. Or do you, did you always question your dad’s love for you? Did you, do you even know your dad?. Father’s Day can...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Saddleback Church’s Ordination of Women Pastors to Be Considered by SBC Committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (RNS) — A committee that determines whether churches are conforming to Southern Baptist Convention affiliation rules will consider whether Saddleback Church, a prominent California congregation led by bestselling author Rick Warren, can continue in fellowship with the SBC after Saddleback recently ordained three women pastors. Shad Tibbs, pastor...
Religionmydestinlife.com

A Pastor’s Ponderings: It Happened One Summer

It happened one summer day when I was at Dad’s house. He lived deep in the desert. We were roofing the addition to the house he shared with his new wife. The sun blistered us with 105 degrees of pure hell as I slapped down the black shingles and Dad nailed them to their resting place.
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Where to go in times of trouble

This article is part 4 of a five-week series delving into the Psalms. The Psalms are a collection of songs, prayers and teachings to be shared communally. Today we will be looking at perhaps the most well-known Psalm, Psalm 23. Psalm 23 is one of the, if not the, most requested and most read Scripture during times of mourning, times of loss, or times of fear. The Psalm speaks to the times in life we cannot personally prepare for, instead knowing that God is prepared for us.