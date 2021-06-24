Cancel
Kamiah, ID

LETTER: Thank you for the support

 4 days ago

A special thanks to Scott Garrett and the Freedom Northwest Credit Union family!. I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to participate in and receive the 1st Annual Douglas Warrington Memorial Merit Scholarship Award. It was a great opportunity to share my experiences, hopes and dreams and receive not only encouragement from the board members, but financial support as well. I am grateful for the amazing job FNWCU is doing for our community. They continue to look for ways to bring life to our community, such as the Kooskia Park Splash Pad, the 4th of July fireworks show, Christmas lights in the Kamiah park, Easter egg hunt, ATM financial surprises, the above mentioned scholarship, and much more. We are very blessed to have this business and group of inspired individuals to serve our community. Thank you for all you do.

City
Kamiah, ID
Person
Scott Garrett
