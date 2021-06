PELLA CHRISTIAN - Pella Christian came out swinging right out of the gate last Friday night as they took both games of a doubleheader against the Oskaloosa Indians. The doubleheader got off to a bad start for the Indians as they would give up four runs in the first inning. Things would not get much better in the second as the Eagles would go on to score six more. The Indians would lose the first game of the doubleheader 15-0 to the Eagles.