Several years ago, I sold all my Citicorp stock at a substantial loss. I still have over $50,000 in loss credit with the IRS. Each year, I chip away at this credit by using it to offset the tax on $3,000 of ordinary income. At this rate, I'd have to live into my late 90s to use it up. Can I expedite this process? If not, what will happen to the remaining credit when I pass away?