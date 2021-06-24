Craigmont June Picnic on tap for this week

CRAIGMONT — Craigmont’s annual June Picnic is set for this week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-27, with the theme of “CommUNITY, Hometown Grit.”. Friday, June 25, starts at 3 p.m. with the cornhole tournament in the city park, followed by the Winchester Gun Club fund-raiser at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Sports fans can come out for the coed softball tournament at Tatko Field at 5 p.m., followed by the alumni basketball game at Highland High at 6 p.m.