Craigmont, ID

Craigmont June Picnic on tap for this week

clearwaterprogress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAIGMONT — Craigmont’s annual June Picnic is set for this week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-27, with the theme of “CommUNITY, Hometown Grit.”. Friday, June 25, starts at 3 p.m. with the cornhole tournament in the city park, followed by the Winchester Gun Club fund-raiser at 6 p.m. on Main Street. Sports fans can come out for the coed softball tournament at Tatko Field at 5 p.m., followed by the alumni basketball game at Highland High at 6 p.m.

