LETTER: Waiting for the good stuff

clearwaterprogress.com
 4 days ago

Being the kind and considerate person I am, I have held off getting my Covid shot until I am sure everyone else who wants one has had their chance ahead of me. Now they are bribing people to get the shot, so I have been rethinking. Maybe I should get the shot in Washington and pick up a little free wacky tobacky. Some other state is giving free lottery tickets. How many shots can you get? If it’s like most government things, no one probably keeps track. I could check other states, hop in the motorhome and really collect. On second thought, I’ll just wait awhile until they up the ante some more. Maybe I’ll wait for a free new car! Aren’t government programs great?

www.clearwaterprogress.com
State
Washington State
#The Good Stuff#Covid
News Break
Health
News Break
Lottery
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Good citizens, poor citizenship

I would like to address a situation where I believe good citizens are practicing poor citizenship. For years the senior center has been selling refreshments at the City Park concert to support their senior programs. This year a local Rotary club had decided to sell refreshments in direct competition with the senior center taking money that would go to help seniors in Twin Falls. There's only a certain number of people at the concert that are going to spend money on refreshments. Every dollar the Rotary club takes is taken directly from the senior center. I tried to discuss this with the people at the Rotary booth but what I got instead of a discussion was some woman foolishly telling me that it wasn't illegal and then chanting at me "God bless America, God bless America." Being a good citizen means doing what is right and being a good neighbor. Taking money from the senior center to support your social club is not doing what's right and is not being a good neighbor. I've never received services from the senior center nor do I know anything about this rotary club. I'm sure they're all good people, good citizens just trying to support their own projects not considering the damage they are doing to the senior center and the seniors that the center helps. I ask that when you go to the park for the concert and go to get refreshments, consider that little table with it two kids selling lemonade and cookies; they used to sell popcorn but now the rotary club does that so they quit. I asked that when you buy refreshments at the concert consider where you want your money to go, to support the senior center or the rotary club?
PharmaceuticalsErie Times-News

Letter: Marijuana is not good for people

The just-published book titled "Smoke Screen" by Kevin A. Sabet, a former Obama, Bush and Clinton policy advisor and leading critic of the movement to normalize today's high potency marijuana, also contains an endorsement by Patrick J. Kennedy (of the Kennedy family). Cleveland Clinic Health Information has pointed out: Marijuana...
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Letter: Kind stranger reminds us there is good in the world

Last week my mom and I were waiting in the checkout line at Walmart. In front of us was a lady with a full load of groceries. She turned to us and smiled, saying it wouldn’t take long. While her purchases were being run through, the lady turned again to us and gave us a gift card for $50 to go toward paying for our groceries. She explained that she had retired financially secure, and that she and her husband had decided to share with the community. We, of course, thanked her for her generosity. But I decided I should write to remind people that, first, Moses Lake is full of good people who care about others, and second, the bad things we are bombarded with on a daily basis are not the only things we need to pay attention to. There are random acts of kindness everywhere. And if we don’t see that kindness, maybe we should try harder to be that kindness.
Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: Thanks for publishing some good news

Your coverage of Kobe Washington and his family's ongoing struggle with Kobe's leukemia has been gratifying. To read several times in The Daily Sun about Kobe's disease and the ongoing search for a bone marrow transplant was heartbreaking but it resulted in thousands of willing donors throughout Florida and the nation registering to be tested in the hope of saving Kobe's life. Thursday's inch-high "Cancer Free" front-page column heading is proof to me that The Daily Sun and our community are truly committed to the health, wellness and education of all of our children.
Lifestyleannvoskamp.com

Only the Good Stuff: multivitamins for Your Weekend [06.19.21]

Let’s not let the everyday routines numb us to the miracle of living every day! Some real, down in the bones JOY to celebrate today! Links & stories 100% guaranteed to make you smile a mile wide & believe like crazy in a Good God redeeming everything. Never, ever give up…there really is hope, even for us.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Legal Stuff

1. NO GUNS, NO FIREWORKS, NO WEAPONS OR FIREARMS ALLOWED (EVEN WITH A LICENSE TO CARRY OR A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT). A City of Sioux City ordinance prohibits both inside city parks, and we prohibit them at this festival event. 2. COVID-19. DUE TO FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, YOU MUST WEAR A...
Vice

This Summer, Invite Yourself to Stuff

Close your eyes; can you hear it? Beneath the din of all the regular noises: the low, hissing whisper of FOOOOOMOOOOO. It is all anyone can seemingly think about, now that actually fun things to miss out on are happening (and being posted about on Instagram) again. Hannah Ewens. It’s...
Kilgore, TXKilgore News Herald

Letter to the Editor: Good Samaritans lend aid at Kilgore library

Thank God for good manners and the folks who taught ‘em to Sherry as well as two gentlemen who were working at the city swimming pool on Monday, June 21. I locked my keys in my car at the Kilgore Public Library, and the staff let me borrow some retrieval supplies. I’d worked up a sweat wedging a broom handle (onto which I’d duct-taped a metal “hook”) through a small opening in my car window in order to retrieve my purse.
Mental Healthwhyevolutionistrue.com

Dennett on consciousness and other stuff

In this 36-minute episode of Closer to Truth, host Robert Kuhn grills Dan Dennett about his views on consciousness, panpsychism, and artificial intelligence. (Click on screenshot below to hear the episode, though you’ll have to register or use your Facebook account.) The summary of the episode, assuming this is the...
Home & GardenFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Our community lost a force for good in Jenny Freeman

Our community lost a Force for Good last weekend when Jenny Freeman passed away. She fought against casinos in southern Maine, poorly planned parking garages in Kittery, chloramines in our water, discrimination against people with disabilities, and racism in our country. I am sure the list goes on as Jenny had a lot of fire in her heart when it came to her beliefs for what was best.
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Be honest: It feels good to be white, feel superior

I don’t understand why you give space to Michael Bradley’s rants and threats about critical race theory, or CRT. If anything, his letter should be taught in social studies classes as a real-world, local example of racist misinformation. His summary of CRT is remarkable. He wrote, “Critical race theory in...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: The laughable idea that an AR-15 is good for home defense

Even if the judge who struck down California’s assault-rifle ban is an NRA stooge, he apparently knows little about firearms. His assertion that an AR-15 is “perfect” for home defense is laughable. An assault rifle’s rapid-fire capability almost guarantees that many shots will miss the target. Misses that exit a...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Don't be an impatient leader! Good leaders know how to wait

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. I think that waiting must be at the top of the most unpleasant emotions but at the same time more typical of man, being...
EnvironmentLongview Daily News

Letter: Demise of methanol plant good for Earth

Terrific news that the ill-conceived foreign-owned destructive methanol proposal is over. It never made sense. Green projects offer far more jobs than fossil fuel projects do. As for the governor changing his mind, good for him. He liked the project for a minute based on propaganda, but he quickly learned the truth. Snake-oil does not work. Neither does snake-methanol.
Seacoast Online

Letter: Good news for Portsmouth

In a recent conversation with the Portsmouth tax assessors department I was calmed to hear there would be no property reevaluation this year so the astronomical increases in property values will be delayed for a year. So, next year, when I can no longer afford to pay my property taxes...
Syracuse.com

We’re selling our home near chip fab site for the good of the community (Your Letters)

As a resident of Burnet Road for many years, I’d like to share my thoughts on the White Pine Commerce Park project. Due to our prime location, I worried for some time that my family and I would be approached about selling our property. We are happy in our home and never had any intention of moving. When that day finally came and Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency asked to meet with me, I agreed but not without much apprehension. After our discussion, however, I began to understand the unique opportunity this project presents in terms of the number of jobs it would create, the economic investment and income it would generate for our community as well as the vast recreational activities it would attract to the area for generations to come. It’s rare for something this big and important to happen and we did not want to stand in the way of it, so my family and I decided that selling our home in order to allow this project to move forward was the right decision.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Had stuff fried.

Ltghnting hit the house or struck damn near close enough to fry My Son's TV, a Microwave and a Sacrificial Comcast cable box that my large screen was plugged into. That little box protected that investment. Quickly decided need surge protectors for some devices after that.
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: My husband's good deeds were unrewarded

F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service Here) is a volunteer service organization which furnishes free transportation, especially for senior citizens. For several years my husband drove for North Port FISH which served Sarasota County. He was in much demand because his car was convenient for persons with walkers or wheelchairs. In fact one summer he logged 1,500 miles.
Deseret News

Letter: Prayers are good, but we can do more to lessen the drought

With Utah experiencing one of its worst droughts ever, Gov. Spencer Cox has called for prayers for rain. While prayers are welcome, God helps those who help themselves. Unfortunately, we haven’t been doing ourselves any favors in Utah. The changing climate is exacerbating droughts by increasing evaporation and making precipitation more sporadic. The state still doesn’t have a serious climate policy and continues to prop up fossil fuels while pursuing shortsighted projects like the Lake Powell pipeline.
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Editorial: Back to the fun stuff

There were a lot of losses during the past 16 months of COVID, but among those that hurt the most were the loss of summer community celebrations. And in Kittitas County, there are no bigger summer community celebrations that Pioneer Days in the Upper County, and Patriot Night up the Lights, Jazz in the Valley, the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg.